Position Summary

Koori Engagement Worker

Merri Health - Victims Assistance Program

Hume Region Victoria

An exciting opportunity exists for a full-time Koori Engagement Worker in a dynamic and supportive team that provides a range of services to clients who have been affected by violent crime.

The VAP office is based in Wangaratta and this role requires outreach across the Hume region and possible co-location with other organisations as required.

This is an identified Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander position. Please note that applicants who do not identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander cannot be considered for this role.

Your new organisation

At Merri Health, we strive to enrich diverse communities through the provision of quality health care and support services. A career at Merri will see you contributing to a culture that affects change for our clients and the wider community. We are committed to supporting the talent and skills of our employees because we know their capability is the key to our success.

Your new role

As a Koori Engagement Worker you will be responsible for:

Working closely with key Aboriginal and mainstream organisations to build strong working relationships and awareness of the VAP program to increase access for Aboriginal community members to victim support.

Providing intake, supportive counselling, criminal justice support and case management to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clients who have been the victim of violent crime

What you’ll need to succeed

To be successful with Merri you will go above and beyond to achieve great results for our clients, the organisation and yourself. We’re looking for individuals with:

Tertiary Qualification in Social Work or other related discipline determined as appropriate by Merri Health

Demonstrated community engagement experience and skills

An understanding of issues for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people affected by violent crime

Sound knowledge base and demonstrated experience in working with trauma and recovery.

Demonstrated experience and skills in information provision, intake, risk assessment and case management

Experience/knowledge of basic counselling techniques, utilising a variety of intervention methods

Effective interpersonal communication skills (verbal and written)

The successful candidate will also have the capacity to work creatively, demonstrate initiative, contribute ideas and be active in a supportive team environment

What we offer

We offer a diverse, inclusive and flexible environment which encourages you to bring your whole self to work. As the successful applicant you’ll be joining an organisation where you will be supported to grow, learn and develop your skills to reach your potential.

You will also enjoy excellent benefits including attractive remuneration, generous salary packaging and purchase leave options and opportunities for ongoing training and professional development

What you need to do now

If this position captures your interest, take a few minutes to learn more about us on our website. If you would like to review the position description or have any questions about the role please refer to our Career Portal for further information. Merri Health will only accept applications that are submitted via our Career Portal.

What else do I need to know

Preferred candidates will be subject to comprehensive reference and pre-employment background checking conducted by Merri Health prior to an offer of employment, including comprehensive criminal record check, Working with Children CHeck and other employee screening and credential checks as determined by the position description. All candidates must have the right to work in Australia. Merri Health is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to ensuring a safe environment for children and young people. We encourage individuals of diverse backgrounds including but not limited to those from the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander (essential), Culturally and Linguistically Diverse, the LGBTIQA+ community and those living with a disability to apply.